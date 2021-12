(Bloomberg) -- Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his opposition to racial discrimination in South Africa, died on Sunday in Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement. He was 90.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead,” Ramaphosa said.

