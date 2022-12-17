(Bloomberg) -- South African Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a critic of President Cyril Ramaphosa, declined a nomination to run for leader of the nation’s governing party.

Dlamini-Zuma narrowly lost to Ramaphosa in the contest to lead the African National Congress in 2017. Her decision means Ramaphosa and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize are the only candidates in the running for the top party job.

Deputy President David Mabuza also declined a nomination from the floor for the position of deputy party leader, leaving the position to be contested by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile. Mabuza’s decision means he’s unlikely to serve a second term as the nation’s deputy president.

There were no further nominations for chair of the party, leaving incumbent Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo and Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha in the running for the post.

--With assistance from Rene Vollgraaff.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.