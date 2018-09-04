(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s economy unexpectedly entered into a recession for the first time since 2009 in the second quarter as farming output plunged.

Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 0.7 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a statement Tuesday. That compares with a decline of 2.6 percent in the first quarter. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for 0.6 percent expansion. The economy grew 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

Slack farming output and consumer spending has put pressure on Africa’s most-industrialized economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ascent to power since December initially boosted sentiment and the rand following Jacob Zuma’s corruption-plagued tenure of almost nine years, but that optimism has faded as structural reforms aren’t implemented fast enough.

A contraction for the fourth quarter of 2006 was later revised to show growth, resulting in this being the first recession since the financial crisis of 2009.

