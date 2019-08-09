(Bloomberg) -- South African utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. began exports of 400 megawatts into Zimbabwe on Friday, easing a protracted power crisis characterized by daily outages lasting up to 18 hours.

State-owned Zesa Holdings expects less electricity demand and sees the amount of time without electricity “definitely” falling, spokesman Fullard Gwasira said by phone from the capital, Harare.

“We are currently receiving 400 megawatts from Eskom, most of our power stations are also running and the temperatures are also beginning to pick up and so some of the winter gadgets are beginning to be switched off,” Gwasira said.

Zimbabwe Minister Approves Five-Fold Increase in Power Tariffs

Zimbabwe owes Eskom $23 million in unpaid bills and its Treasury has committed to weekly payments of $890,000 to clear the debt. Officials from the South African company didn’t immediately respond to queries on the power supply.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ray Ndlovu in Johannesburg at rndlovu1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gordon Bell at gbell16@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, Moses Mozart Dzawu

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.