(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holding SOC Ltd. will eliminate the position of chief operating officer after Jan Oberholzer, who is currently in the role, retires in April, according to board member Mteto Nyati.

“Going forward we’re not going to be having a COO,” Nyati said in a virtual briefing on Thursday. “That’s the board position on this matter.”

The process to find for a new chief executive officer to replace Andre de Ruyter when he steps at the end of March is well underway and the recruitment company that is helping with the search will present a long list of candidates in the next two weeks, Nyati said.

