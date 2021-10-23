(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s struggling and debt-laden power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said on Saturday it will resume cutting power to customers until Monday due to breakdowns at some of its electricity generating plants.

The state-owned company said it will cut 2,000 megawatts from the grid after breakdowns and malfunctions at generation units at six power plants. The electricity supply cuts, known locally as load shedding, will be implemented until Monday, Eskom said. Rationing the electricity supplies is necessary to preserve emergency reserves, the utility said.

“The load shedding has been caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations as well as delays in returning units to service,” Eskom said. “This has required us to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves, which are now at very low levels.”

