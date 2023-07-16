(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s state power utility, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., has downgraded power cuts due to improvements in storage dam levels as well as at open cycle gas turbines.

Eskom had implemented high levels of power cuts, shedding 6000 MW from the grid, over the weekend but will now revert to 2000 MW or stage 2 load shedding, as the practice is called locally, before ramping up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon.

“The pumped storage dam levels have been adequately replenished for the week ahead. Diesel levels at the OCGT power stations have improved but remain low,” Eskom said on Twitter

The electricity producer reintroduced stage 6 loadshedding on Wednesday for the first time since June 3, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Eskom depleted reserves kept for unforeseen events and could no longer buffer the effects of the cold weather and make up for lost generation capacity, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

