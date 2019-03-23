(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the state-owned company that supplies about 95 percent of South Africa’s electricity, said it will cut 2,000 megawatts from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday as the country enters the 10th consecutive day of scheduled blackouts.

“This is due to a shortage of capacity,” Eskom said in an emailed statement late Friday. The power cuts are “implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout,” it said.

The power outages are hampering business and harming productivity. Loss-making and mired in debt, Eskom has been been described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest single threat to South Africa’s economy.

