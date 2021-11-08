(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s embattled state-owned power utility, announced a third consecutive week of implementing rolling blackouts on Monday after two power plants tripped, two units were unable to return to service on time and Zambia’s power generation decreased, impacting the Southern African Power Pool.

Eskom will cut 2,000 megawatts of power from the South African grid until 5 a.m. on Saturday, the utility said in a statement first released via Twitter.

Eskom has enforced countrywide power cuts for nine out of the 11 months of this year.

