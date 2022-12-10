(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility is increasing power outages once again in spite of a government directive late last week to reduce the intensity of electricity cuts.

Eskom said it will remove 5,000 megawatts from the national grid until further notice due to “unusually high demand” and after breakdowns at three power stations.

The company said it had taken the Koeberg nuclear plant offline as well for planned refueling and maintenance. Eskom will give an update on the situation “in due course,” the company said on Twitter.

Saturday marks the 184th day of rolling blackouts in South Africa this year.

