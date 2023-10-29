(Bloomberg) --

Power cuts in South Africa will resume on Sunday as state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. looks to replenish emergency reserves ahead of anticipated cold weather.

A so-called Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 4 p.m. local time on Sunday to 4 p.m. on Monday, the utility said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. A Stage 3 loadshedding will then start and run until 5 a.m. local on Tuesday before Stage 2 loadshedding resumes again. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice, Eskom said.

Breakdowns are currently at 16,150 megawatts of generating capacity, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance stands at 5,950 megawatts. Eskom’s load factor for evening peak demand is 24,824 megawatts; Monday’s peak demand is expected at 27,557 megawatts.

“After nine days of good generation and no loadshedding, it is necessary to replenish emergency reserves ahead of the anticipated cold weather that will increase the demand for electricity over the next few days,” the company said.

