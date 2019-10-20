South Africa’s Eskom Says System Still Volatile as Blackouts End

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s debt-laden power utility ended controlled blackouts on Saturday as power supplies improve, it said in a statement.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which provides about 95% of South Africa’s electricity, said it won’t be implementing so-called load shedding on Sunday after almost a week of debilitating power cuts that have emerged as one of the biggest threats to the nation’s economic growth prospects.

While the rolling blackouts won’t be implemented, the power supply system remains vulnerable, the utility said.

“The system remains constrained and volatile and load shedding could be implemented at short notice should there be a shift in plant performance and increased unplanned technical breakdowns,” Eskom said in the statement late Saturday.

