(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will ramp up nationwide power outages from Sunday as the state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. looks to replenish emergency reserves.

Eskom plans to implement so-called Stage 2 loadshedding — taking 2,000 megawatts of demand off the grid — from 4 p.m. on Sunday. Blackouts will be suspended between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m on Monday, but will resume from then.

The pattern of evening and overnight blackouts will be repeated daily until further notice, the utility said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

