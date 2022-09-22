(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility will continue to cut 5,000 megawatts of capacity from the national grid until at least 5 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will release the outlook for so-called loadshedding for the rest of the weekend and for next week on Friday afternoon, spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in statement send on WhatsApp on Thursday.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan told Bloomberg earlier on Thursday this week’s record-level power cuts should ease by the weekend.

