South Africa’s state-owned utility Eskom will continue to suspend load-shedding until Tuesday 4 p.m. local time due to improved power generation and the full recovery of emergency reserves, the company said in a statement on X.

Stage 1 load shedding, meaning 1,000 megawatts are removed from the grid, will be implemented from 4 p.m. Tuesday and will run until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, with no power disruptions planned until 4 p.m. the same day.

“Breakdowns are currently at 13,559 MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765 MW of generation capacity,” with electricity demand for the evening peak seen at 25,054 megawatts, according to Eskom.

