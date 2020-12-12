(Bloomberg) --

South African state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will reduce power cuts from Sunday as emergency reserves return, according to a statement on its website.

Scheduled outages, known as loadshedding, will continue so reserves can fully recover, it said. Eskom cut 2,000 megawatts of supply on Saturday. The company currently has 7,914 megawatts of capacity on planned maintenance and another 10,468 megawatts unavailable because of unexpected shutdowns.

Eskom has already made record power cuts this year, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

