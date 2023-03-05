(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s state-owned power utility is increasing power outages again after breakdowns at some plants.

Eskom will remove 4,000 megawatts from the national grid until Tuesday morning, it said in a statement.

The company said over the past 24 hours, generating units at Camden, Duvha, Majuba and two units at Kriel Power Station suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

“The return of service of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi and Tutuka power stations was delayed. In addition, the repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa is taking longer than anticipated,” the company said.

Sunday marks the 64th day of rolling blackouts in South Africa this year.

