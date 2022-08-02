(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. warned it may have to implement rolling blackouts for the first time in more than a week due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The utility said so-called stage-2 loadshedding, where it cuts 2,000 megawatts from the grid, might be required from 4 p.m. until midnight over the next three days if there’s a further loss of capacity.

The delay in returning generation units to service at two coal-fired power stations and at the Koeberg nuclear plant and the failure of units at four other coal plants have exacerbated the capacity constraints, Eskom said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Eskom has implemented 84 days of blackouts this year as it struggles to meet electricity demand due aging power stations that continue to break down after years of insufficient maintenance. That’s weighing on economic growth and business confidence. Sentiment in the manufacturing sector soured in July, according to Absa Group Ltd.’s purchasing managers’ index that dropped to the lowest level in 12 months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced steps last week to encourage private power generation in order to supplement supply from renewable sources to end the 14-year electricity crisis.

