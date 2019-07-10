(Bloomberg) -- South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has appointed an interim board of directors for state fund manager the Public Investment Corp., with their term effective from July 12 this year until July 31 next year.

Some of the appointees include Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Irene Charnley, Maria Ramos, Barbara Watson and Reuel Khoza, according to an emailed statement from National Treasury on Wednesday.

