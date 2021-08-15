(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma, currently serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has undergone surgery for an unspecified condition, and is due to have further procedures carried out in coming days.

Zuma, whose arrest last month triggered a wave of protests and looting in parts of the country, will remain hospitalized close to his prison, the Pretoria-based Department of Correctional Services said in a statement. No date for his discharge can be predicted, it added.

“We appeal to all people to refrain from speculating on the health of Mr. Zuma and allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him,” the department said.

The Constitutional Court on June 29 found Zuma guilty of violating its order to testify before a judicial panel that’s probing graft during his rule. His case has been a key test for the country’s democracy and its resolve to uphold the rule of law.

A former intelligence operative, he led South Africa for almost nine years until the ruling African National Congress forced him to step down in 2018 to stem a loss of electoral support.

The government estimates that more than 500 billion rand ($35 billion) were stolen from state coffers during his tenure. He denies wrongdoing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.