(Bloomberg) -- A South African court granted former Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula bail following her appearance on graft charges.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court freed Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, on payment of 50,000 rand ($2,700) and the matter was postponed to June 4 pending the detention of a second accused in the case, the nation’s Investigating Directorate said in a statement on Thursday. She surrendered to the authorities at a police station north of Johannesburg earlier in the day after facing the threat of arrest.

Mapisa-Nqakula who quit her parliamentary post on Wednesday evening, faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. She’s denied wrongdoing.

The charges relate to “allegations that during her tenure as the minister of defense, in the period between 2016 and 2019, she allegedly solicited an amount of approximately 4.5 million rand, of which 2.1 million rand was received in cash,” the directorate said.

The speaker’s resignation marked a rare instance of a South African public official stepping down after facing accusations of wrongdoing. Her decision came less than two months before the country holds elections in which the ruling African National Congress faces a loss of support over voter dissatisfaction with issues including rampant state corruption.

By quitting, Mapisa-Nqakula also avoided a motion of no confidence in parliament that had been demanded by opposition parties. She got less backing from her party than she might otherwise have received in a “non-election year,” according to Louw Nel, a senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa.

“A corruption arrest two months ahead of a crucial election puts the ANC in a difficult position,” he said in a research note. “The ANC and Ramaphosa administration may have calculated that distancing themselves from Ms. Mapisa-Nqakula was the best way to make the scandal seem specific to her. At the same time, Mr. Ramaphosa’s supporters will point to the case as evidence that his efforts to tackle high-level corruption are bearing fruit.”

The ANC said Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision to step down served to protect the reputation of the party, which she’s been a member of for more than 30 years.

“We value her commitment to maintaining the image of our organization, as it reflects our principles of organizational renewal that promote proactive responsibility-taking among members, rather than waiting for instructions to step aside,” the ANC said in a statement.

