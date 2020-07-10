(Bloomberg) --

The governor of South Africa’s economic hub, Gauteng province, David Makhura became the third political head of the country’s nine provinces to test positive for the coronavirus this week.

Makhura, the premier of Gauteng where commercial hub Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria are located, confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday and said that he’d gone into self isolation over the next 14 days while monitoring his health.

South Africa reported 13,674 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 238,339. The death toll reached 3,720 with Gauteng, the country’s richest province, now the epicenter the coronavirus outbreak.

Alan Winde, the premier of the Western Cape, which includes the tourist of hub of Cape Town, announced he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a day after Job Mokgoro, premier of the North West, said he’d contracted the disease.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.