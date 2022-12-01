Dec 1, 2022
South Africa’s Governing Party Postpones Meeting of Top Leaders
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s governing African National Congress postponed a meeting of its top leaders, according to senior officials of the party.
The meeting will now take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, instead of on Thursday at 7 p.m., said the officials who declined to be identified because they’re not authorized to comment on the matter. ANC spokesman Pule Mabe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent by text message.
The meeting is being held to discuss the findings of an advisory panel that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case of impeachment to answer.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
