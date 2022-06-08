(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s anti-graft ombudsman Busisiwe Mkhwebane has started a probe into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members Ethics Act after criminal charges were laid against him for allegedly concealing a robbery at his game farm.

Mkhwebane, the Public Protector, received a complaint from a member of the national assembly to investigate the matter.

The investigation “has commenced, with allegations letters already written to sources of information, including President Ramaphosa,” Public Protector spokesman, Oupa Segalwe, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, last week alleged that Ramaphosa concealed the theft of more than $4 million from his farm in the northern Limpopo province in February 2020 and that the suspects were illegally detained and interrogated. Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has volunteered to appear before the ruling African National Congress’s integrity commission.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.