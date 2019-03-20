South Africa's Inflation Rate Rises for First Month in Three

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s annual inflation rate rose for the first time in three months in February as food and transport prices increased.

Consumer-price growth accelerated to 4.1 percent from a year earlier compared with 4 percent in January. That matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 17 economists.

Key Insights

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and electricity, was 4.4 percent, matching the prior month’s rate.

The South African Reserve Bank seeks to anchor inflation at the 4.5 percent mid-point of its target range of 3 percent to 6 percent to allow for flexibility in dealing with price shocks.

The central bank lowered its 2019 inflation forecast to 4.8 percent in January from a previous estimate of 5.5 percent largely due to lower assumed oil prices. However, higher-than-expected electricity-tariff increases could add a further 0.3 percentage point to the forecast, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo said last week.

The Monetary Policy Committee will next week vote on the key interest rate, which it held at 6.75 percent at its previous meeting.

