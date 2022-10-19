(Bloomberg) -- South African inflation decelerated for a second straight month, a slowdown that’s unlikely to sway the central bank from raising interest rates in November to stabilize and lower price growth.

The headline consumer-price index rose 7.5% from a year earlier, compared with 7.6% in August, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. That was less than the 7.6% median of 13 estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

