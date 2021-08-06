(Bloomberg) -- South African former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to hospital for medical observation, the Ministry of Correctional Services said.

“A routine observation prompted that Mr. Zuma be taken in for in-hospitalization,” the ministry said in a statement, without providing further details.

Zuma, 79, was jailed for 15 months in July after being convicted of contempt of court for defying an order to testify at a corruption inquiry. His imprisonment triggered protests that morphed into riots and looting in which at least 354 people died.

Zuma is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11 on charges of soliciting bribes from arms dealers in the 1990s.

