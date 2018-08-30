South Africa's July Budget Gap Is Biggest in at Least 14 Years

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s budget deficit in July was the biggest since at least 2004.

The continent’s most-industrialized economy recorded a budget gap of 95.98 billion rand ($6.6 billion), the Pretoria-based National Treasury said in a statement Thursday. That’s the largest since Bloomberg started recording the data. July readings have reflected the biggest shortfall each year since 2010.

The economy contracted in the first quarter and the current-account deficit widened, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to capital outflows. Mining production, once the engine of the economy, has slumped, and manufacturing and consumer spending have struggled to pick up the slack. A widening budget gap has limited President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to boost infrastructure and social spending.

--With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ana Monteiro in Johannesburg at amonteiro4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Rene Vollgraaff at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.