South Africa's Mabuza to Be Sworn in as Lawmaker, ANC Says

(Bloomberg) -- David Mabuza will be sworn in as a lawmaker for South Africa’s ruling African National Congress on Tuesday, removing an obstacle to President Cyril Ramaphosa reappointing him as his deputy.

Mabuza’s swearing in will take place in the capital, Pretoria, Nonceba Mhluali, a spokeswoman for the ANC’s parliamentary caucus, said in a text message.

Mabuza, who’s been linked to a succession of scandals but denies wrongdoing, had delayed his appointment to the legislature, saying he first needed to defend himself against allegations made by the ANC’s integrity committee that he brought the party into disrepute. Ramaphosa’s second-in-command must come from among the ranks of the 400-member National Assembly.

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Vecchiatto in Cape Town at pvecchiatto@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Mike Cohen, Antony Sguazzin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.