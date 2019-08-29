(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main labor-union federation rejected a plan by the nation’s Treasury to revive economic growth.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni this week proposed a range of measures to pull the economy out of its longest downward cycle since the Second World War. Mboweni’s plan envisions the state relinquishing its near monopoly of electricity, port and rail services, relaxing rules to make it easier to do business and privatizing assets to stabilize its finances.

“This Draft Recovery Strategy makes the government appear incoherent, confused and unreliable,” the union said in a statement handed to reporters in Johannesburg. “We reject this particular paper and demand that National Treasury withdraws this document immediately.”

