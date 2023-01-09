55m ago
South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Plans to Fix Dysfunctional Municipalities
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ruling African National Congress will prioritize fixing municipalities that are dysfunctional because of political disputes, corruption or financial problems such as the lack of a big enough tax base.
Ramaphosa spoke on Monday at a press event at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
