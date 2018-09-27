South Africa's Producer Prices Climb Most Since 2016 in August

(Bloomberg) -- Growth in South African producer prices accelerated at the fastest rate since 2016 in August as fuel prices surged.

Producer inflation quickened to 6.3 percent from a year earlier compared with 6.1 percent in July, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a statement on its website Thursday. That’s the fastest pace of increases since December 2016.

Gasoline prices surged to a record in September even as the government intervened in setting prices for the first time since the early 2000s. Crude has climbed 20 percent this year and the rand has lost 13 percent against the dollar, raising the cost of imports of the fuel, which the country doesn’t produce.

Petroleum prices climbed 25 percent from a year earlier, while diesel surged 28 percent the statistics agency said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ana Monteiro in Johannesburg at amonteiro4@bloomberg.net;Ntando Thukwana in Johannesburg at nthukwana@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rene Vollgraaff at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Mackenzie

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.