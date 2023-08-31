You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 31, 2023
South Africa’s Ramaphosa Cancels Thursday Address to the Nation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa canceled a plan to address the nation on Thursday, and will instead visit the scene of a fire in Johannesburg that left at least 73 people dead, the presidency said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
