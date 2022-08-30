(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank asked legal advisers for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond by Sept. 8 to requests for further information as it probes the theft of an unspecified foreign currency from a game farm he owns.

The Financial Surveillance Department, which administers exchange-control regulations, expects to proceed with its investigation once the responses are received, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in a letter to the opposition Democratic Alliance on Tuesday. The party forwarded the letter to Bloomberg by mobile phone.

The theft at Ramaphosa’s farm in the northern Limpopo province in February 2020 was revealed in June by the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, who filed charges against the president for allegedly concealing the crime. Fraser claimed that $4 million was stolen.

The central bank’s FSD initially asked Ramaphosa’s advisers on June 20 for details on the origin of the foreign currency and any transaction it may pertain to, according to Kganyago’s letter. After being given 21 days to respond with a 15-day extension, the department received responses from the advisers to which the request for further information was sent, he said.

Read: Opposition Unites to Demand Ramaphosa Answers Over Farm Burglary

Ramaphosa has declined to answer reporters’ and lawmakers’ questions about the incident and said the law must be allowed to take its course.

The president “has responded, and will continue to respond, to all questions that have been put to him by the relevant authorities,” the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday. “The president has said from the outset that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him and that he will provide any information that the relevant authorities require.”

The South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, said last week it has obtained 41 statements as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter.

The FSD’s Sept. 8 deadline will come a day before opposition parties are set to march to the office of the anti-graft ombudsman to demand the release of its report on the incident.

(Updates with comment by presidency in sixth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.