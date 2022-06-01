(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed 14 people to a Black economic-empowerment council that will advise the government on intensified transformation of the economy.

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council’s members will include Black Business Council Chief Executive Officer Kganki Matabane and Black businesswoman Gloria Serobe, the presidency said in a statement Wednesday.

The body is being established because of inadequate progress in some measures of improving Black involvement in the economy almost three decades after the end of apartheid, Ramaphosa said in his weekly letter to the nation on Monday. The president highlighted Black management control, broadening procurement and skills development as areas that need attention.

The other members of the council are:

* Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding;

* Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation-services industry;

* Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs a metal-foundry business;

* Ajay Lulu, a chartered accountant and B-BBEE specialist;

* Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labor movement;

* Makale Ngwenya, a labor-unionist and researcher;

* Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum;

* Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson;

* Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council;

* James Hodge, chief economist at the Competition Commission;

* Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector;

* Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor.

