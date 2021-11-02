(Bloomberg) --

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the coal-dependent nation’s ability to reduce emissions will depend on the financial support it receives to transition to clean energy.

The world’s 12th-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases recently set a target range for zero carbon emissions by 2050, Ramaphosa wrote in the Financial Times on Tuesday. It seeks to achieve a reduction of 350 to 420 megatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, compatible with goals of restricting global warming to less than 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.

“Where we arrive in this range depends on the support we get,” Ramaphosa said. “South Africa’s ambitions cannot be achieved without the more developed economies meeting promises they have made to provide financial assistance to developing economies in their energy transition.”

Financing must come in the form of grants, loans at concessional rates and private investment, he said.

