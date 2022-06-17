Jun 17, 2022
South Africa’s Ramaphosa Still Awaiting Final State Graft Report
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is still awaiting a final report from a judicial panel that spent almost four years probing graft in state entities.
The so-called Zondo Commission asked the High Court in February to extend its mandate until the end of April.
“The commission secretariat has not confirmed the time and date of delivery,” Vincent Magwenya, presidency spokesman, said on Friday. “ However, the President has been assured that the report will be released soon.”
The panel probed allegations of corruption during the rule of ex-President Jacob Zuma. The first three parts on its findings showed evidence of graft and racketeering and made recommendations that law-enforcement agencies investigate several former executives of state-owned companies, ex-ministers and some current members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.
