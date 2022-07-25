4h ago
South Africa’s Ramaphosa to Announce Measures on Energy Crisis
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce measures to address the country’s energy crisis Monday evening.
The briefing follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside of government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis, the Presidency said in a statement on its website. The speech will be broadcast from 8 p.m. local time.
