(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on a state visit starting Oct. 3 that will focus on trade and investment between Africa’s two biggest economies.

The talks between the presidents also come just weeks after a spate of xenophobic violence flared up in South Africa and caused Nigeria to repatriate some of its citizens.

