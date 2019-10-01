1h ago
South Africa’s Ramaphosa to Host Nigeria’s Buhari From Oct. 3
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on a state visit starting Oct. 3 that will focus on trade and investment between Africa’s two biggest economies.
The talks between the presidents also come just weeks after a spate of xenophobic violence flared up in South Africa and caused Nigeria to repatriate some of its citizens.
