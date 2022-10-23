(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing to respond to recommendations by a judicial panel following its probe into government corruption.

A 76-page document setting out how the government will respond is being made public “shortly” and Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening, the presidency said in a statement.

A commission of inquiry headed by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo spent four years probing so-called state capture during former President Jacob Zuma’s nine-year tenure and heard from hundreds of witnesses how state departments and companies were looted of billions of rand by the former president’s allies, with his tacit consent. The criminal justice system was also systemically hollowed out, with Zuma allies appointed to key posts, leaving it incapable of hold the perpetrators to account, accordin to the testimony.

“The president’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture,” the presidency said.

