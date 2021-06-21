(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for greater precautions to curb an “extraordinarily rapid” increase in new coronavirus infections.

The number of new Covid-19 cases jumped to 13,000 in the past week from less than 800 in early April, Ramaphosa said in his weekly note on Monday.

“We must act with great discipline to protect our people and our livelihoods,” he said, calling for people to avoid social gatherings, wear masks and remain at a safe distance from others.

