South Africa’s ruling party cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman of wrongdoing, after investigating whether she had brought it into disrepute.

Khusela Diko took a leave of absence from the presidency in July after local newspaper reports tied her now-late husband’s company to a multi-million rand deal to supply personal protective equipment to the state following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. She denied playing any role in soliciting the contract.

The African National Congress’s national disciplinary committee found no evidence to suggest Diko acted unethically or violated the party’s value system, and cleared her to return to political office, the panel said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Diko is still facing government disciplinary procedures for allegedly failing to disclose her financial interests. She remains on special leave until the conclusion of that process, which may determine whether she returns to Ramaphosa’s office.“This closes a chapter in what has been a particularly difficult year for our client -- one in which she and her family suffered immense reputational harm, and in which she also lost her beloved husband,” Diko’s lawyer said.

