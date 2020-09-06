(Bloomberg) --

A delegation from South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party is expected in Zimbabwe on Tuesday for talks, less than a month after Harare rebuffed Johannesburg’s offer to help end its neighbor’s economic and political crisis.

The delegation will meet with officials from the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic-Front party and the government, Nick Mangwana, a Zimbabwean government spokesman, said by text message on Sunday.

Tafadzwa Mugwadi, the Zanu-PF director for information and publicity declined to say what was on the agenda of the talks when contacted for comment. Calls to ANC spokesman Pule Mabe’s mobile phone weren’t immediately answered.

Zimbabwe’s state-owned Sunday Mail newspaper reported that Ace Magashule, the ANC’s Secretary-General would lead the 10-member South African delegation.

