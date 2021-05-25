(Bloomberg) -- Top leaders of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress said they were investigating whether Ace Magashule, its suspended secretary-general, should face charges for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

Magashule was suspended after he refused to comply with an ANC directive to step aside from his post while he faces trial on graft charges. He is challenging his suspension in court and has refused to refrain from addressing party members and gatherings.

Magashule’s behavior and that of his allies Carl Niehaus and Tony Yengeni was unbecoming, divisive and defiant, and constituted breaches of discipline, the ANC National Working Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

