(Bloomberg) -- The future of the ruling African National Congress is seen as uncertain because of leadership matters within the party, according to more than half of the 3,619 South Africans polled by Ipsos.

“Larger proportions of supporters of the main opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters, agree that the ANC has an uncertain future, but it is interesting to note that over half, 52 percent, of ANC supporters also agree,” Ipsos said in an emailed statement, without detailing which leadership matters caused the most concern.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over as president of the country in February, is rated “very highly” by South Africans, with his support having increased this year, Ipsos said. Support for the president “comes from the whole country, but slightly less so from the Western and Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, although he still performs better than all other political leaders in every province,” according to Ipsos.

