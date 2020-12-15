(Bloomberg) -- The South African ruling party’s ethics body recommended that a key rival of President Cyril Ramaphosa step aside or be suspended.

Ramaphosa has struggled to assert his authority over the African National Congress since winning its presidency by a narrow margin in late 2017, with Secretary-General Ace Magashule at the forefront of a group of detractors who’ve continually undermined his authority. The state last month charged Magashule with crimes including fraud and money laundering, raising the prospect that he could be sidelined politically.

The ANC’s Integrity Commission said the party must implement an August resolution that officials facing criminal charges be removed from office, according to a document seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. The people asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Integrity Commission Chairman George Mashamba declined to comment when reached by phone. ANC spokesman Pule Mabe didn’t answer calls to his mobile. Magashule didn’t immediately respond to a voice-mail requesting comment.

