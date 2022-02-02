(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cash-strapped ruling party is being sued by its staff members for failing to pay their salaries on time.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of the workers in the Labor Court that seeks to obtain an order for the the African National Congress to pay overdue salaries within five days. Some staff haven’t been paid for as long as four months.

“The late salaries payment has resulted in our members and workers losing all that they have worked for years” as they face having their cars, homes and other goods repossessed, the union said in a statement.

The ANC has been struggling to fund its 18 million rand ($1.7 million) monthly wage bill since legislation came into effect last year that limit contributions to political parties and require all donations in excess of 100,000 rand to be publicly disclosed. The party now wants to institute several changes to the law, including raising the disclosure limit to 500,000 rand.

Africa’s oldest political movement, the ANC has ruled South Africa since the first multiracial elections in 1994. Its funding woes partly contributed to its support slipping below 50% for the first time in last year’s municipal elections.

