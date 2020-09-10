(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock index drops 0.1% as of 10:11 a.m. in Johannesburg, as Sanlam Ltd. pulls insurers lower following its earnings and Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. slides after skipping its annual dividend, countering a fifth day of gains for banks.

Wednesday’s 1.4% rally in South African stocks was accompanied by a return to buying by foreign investors, who ended eight days of outflows, according to bourse operator JSE Ltd.

Sanlam snaps a three-day rally, falls 2.3% -- the biggest intraday decline in a week -- after the continent’s largest insurer released its first-half earnings. The company says growth in new business volumes will probably taper off toward the end of the year amid rising unemployment and a deteriorating South African economy.

Index of insurers falls 2.2%. Old Mutual Ltd. -2.9%, Discovery Ltd. -1%, Liberty Holdings Ltd. -0.9%

Diversified mining giant BHP Plc falls 1.5%, while Anglo American Plc drops 1.4%. Two stocks are biggest drag on overall market.

Mining index -1.4%. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. -2%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. -3.3%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. -1.1%, Northam Platinum Ltd. -0.8%, Glencore Plc -0.7%, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. -0.6%, Exxaro Resources Ltd. -0.3%

FirstRand Ltd. rises 1.5%, as investors look beyond a 38% drop in profit in its first half, as well as the bank’s expectation that its earnings will face “acute pressure” for the rest of 2020. Index of bank stocks climbs for a fifth day, its best winning streak in more than four months. Standard Bank Group Ltd. +3.1%, Absa Group Ltd. +2.9%, Nedbank Group Ltd. +2.5%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. +2%

Aspen slumps 5.1% after the drugmaker withholds its annual dividend for a second year in a row.

Local traders are on the lookout for current account, manufacturing and mining data due Thursday. Globally, investors will be on guard for any signs that the selling in stocks may resume. Eyes will also be on the European Central Bank’s latest policy decision and weekly jobless claims data in the U.S.

South Africa Readying Economic Reboot Plan, Ramaphosa Says (1)

Foreign Holdings of South African Bonds Dropped Below 30%: Chart

