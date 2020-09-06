(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s debt-laden power utility on Sunday scaled back power outages in a sign that electricity supply may be improving.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., said it would cut 1,000 megawatts from the grid from 12 pm to 10 pm, half of what was initially scheduled. The utility last week implemented rolling blackouts, known locally as load shedding, after some electricity generation units broke down and demand rose due to a cold front.

Power rationing is blighting efforts to reboot Africa’s most industrialized economy that has been roiled by the coronavirus pandemic and by years of mismanagement and corruption. The troubled state utility, which provides about 95% of the nation’s electricity, is saddled with 488 billion rand ($29.4 billion) of debt.

