(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s power utility rationed electricity for a second day Wednesday and warned outages may worsen due to breakdowns at key generation units.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said it’s cutting 2,000 megawatts from the grid between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., continuing with rolling blackouts that are adding to the woes facing the Africa’s most-industrialized economy. Eskom, which is saddled with 450 billion rand ($27 billion) of debt, blamed failures in 10 generation units at seven power stations for the disruptions, known locally as load shedding.

“There is a high probability that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice,” the utility said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.