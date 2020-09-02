Sep 2, 2020
South Africa’s Struggling Eskom Warns Power Cuts Could Worsen
South Africa’s power utility rationed electricity for a second day Wednesday and warned outages may worsen due to breakdowns at key generation units.
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said it’s cutting 2,000 megawatts from the grid between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., continuing with rolling blackouts that are adding to the woes facing the Africa’s most-industrialized economy. Eskom, which is saddled with 450 billion rand ($27 billion) of debt, blamed failures in 10 generation units at seven power stations for the disruptions, known locally as load shedding.
“There is a high probability that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice,” the utility said.
